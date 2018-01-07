GCP&T hosting Ladies’ Night Out

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails naturalists will host Ladies’ Night Out 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

Participants will learn how to create a decorative door hanger using tin punch. Participants will take a tin punch sheet, add accessories and a wire handle for a new spring decoration.

Cost is $25 per person for Greene County residents and $30 for non-residents. Registration is required before Wednesday, Jan. 24.

For more information, call Greene County Parks & Trails at 937-562-6440, visit www.gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

