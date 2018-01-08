Medical center aims to reduce spread of illness

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 88th Medical Group Wright-Patterson Medical Center has joined area hospitals by implementing visitation restrictions.

This is an effort to minimize the spread of respiratory infections to hospital patients, employees and the community. Due to the local presence of the seasonal flu virus the region’s hospitals have opted to implement precautionary measures in order for everyone’s protection.

“We respectfully ask the public to follow these new guidelines during flu season, which lasts through March 2018,” said Medical Center spokesperson Dr. Bradley Lloyd. “The seasonal restrictions include limiting children under the age of 14 into the inpatient sections of the hospital for visitation purposes or anyone who exhibits flu or cold symptoms.”

“Children are particularly likely to carry viruses since they are heavily exposed in the school setting. With these guidelines we hope to minimize exposure in the hospital,” Lloyd said.

The exception is, if a parent is bringing a child to the hospital for tests, therapy, or to visit a doctor. There are medical necessities where treatment is important and the visitation restrictions do not apply to children or adults in need of services.

“The action of restricting visitors exhibiting respiratory symptoms, including a fever, coughing and sneezing, and children under the age of 14 is a precautionary measure,” Lloyd said. “Flu season has started and hospitals want to ensure they can keep unnecessary contamination away from patients whose immune systems are compromised. It is also important to help keep nurses, and other patient care employees healthy, so they can take care of the patients.”

There are also exceptions for severe circumstances.

“The visitation restrictions are being implemented with the utmost sensitivity and respect to patients and their families,” Lloyd explained. “Doctors, nurses and other hospital personnel will work with patients on a case-by-case basis to ensure patients receive the support needed, especially if there is a situation where end of life may be a concern.”

The 88th Medical Group has committed resources to protect patients and employees from respiratory infections, which includes the seasonal flu virus. The hospital works closely with the local Health Departments and the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association on these types of health issues. For more information on flu prevention and treatment, visit www.flu.gov.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Story courtesy of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

