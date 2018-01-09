Posted on by

Captain’s pinning


Anna Bolton | Xenia Gazette Courtney Prall pins her father’s uniform Jan. 5 in a Greene County Common Pleas courtroom during his swearing-in ceremony. Capt. Shawn Prall was promoted from sergeant to captain within the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.


Anna Bolton | Xenia Gazette

Courtney Prall pins her father’s uniform Jan. 5 in a Greene County Common Pleas courtroom during his swearing-in ceremony. Capt. Shawn Prall was promoted from sergeant to captain within the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Anna Bolton | Xenia Gazette Courtney Prall pins her father’s uniform Jan. 5 in a Greene County Common Pleas courtroom during his swearing-in ceremony. Capt. Shawn Prall was promoted from sergeant to captain within the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_Daughters-Courtney-1-1.jpgAnna Bolton | Xenia Gazette Courtney Prall pins her father’s uniform Jan. 5 in a Greene County Common Pleas courtroom during his swearing-in ceremony. Capt. Shawn Prall was promoted from sergeant to captain within the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:18 pm |    

Commissioners elect president, vice president

Commissioners elect president, vice president
4:17 pm |    

Local lego experts

Local lego experts
4:24 pm |    

Sheriff’s sergeant promoted to captain

Sheriff’s sergeant promoted to captain