BREAKING: Body found at Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve, cause of death unclear

CLIFTON — A hiker spotted a body in the Little Miami River in Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve Jan. 9, prompting an investigation headed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Miami Township Fire Rescue Chief Colin Altman said officials were “uncertain” whether the incident was an accident, suicide or case of foul play. He added that crews were called into action approximately 1:30 p.m. but was unsure how long the body had been there before crews arrived. Altman said it didn’t seem like it had been there for days.

“Usually there’s heavy traffic through here in the summer, but people like to come out here in the winter,” Altman said. “We try to keep everyone from walking in the woods when it’s icy like this.”

Upon the body being pulled from the water and recovered from the wooded area, the coroner’s office and ODNR will investigate and make a determination concerning what took place.

The Miami Township Fire Rescue, Xenia Township Fire Department, ODNR, Greene County Coroner’s Office and Greene County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald A body was spotted by a hiker in Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve Jan. 9. Officials were uncertain whether it was an accident, suicide or case of foul play. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_body2-1.jpg Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald A body was spotted by a hiker in Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve Jan. 9. Officials were uncertain whether it was an accident, suicide or case of foul play. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will head the investigation. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_body3-1.jpg The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will head the investigation.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

