Physicians hosting weight loss seminar

FAIRBORN — Wright State Physicians is offering a weight loss surgery education seminar 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Atrium Medical Center in AMC Auditorium 1 on the fifth floor of the Professional Office Building, 1 Medical Center Drive, Franklin.

Joon Shim, M.D., M.P.H., FACS, a fellowship-trained, minimally invasive and bariatric surgeon with Wright State Physicians Surgery and an assistant professor of surgery at the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, will discuss modern bariatric surgery, safety and concerns of current bariatric procedures, long-term outcomes of bariatric procedures, the future of bariatric surgery and the efficacy of the surgical treatment of obesity.

Shim specializes in general surgery, bariatric surgery, minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, reflux, hiatal hernia and endoscopy. She earned her medical degree and her master’s degree in public health from George Washington University School of Medicine. She completed her residency in general surgery at University of Massachusetts and a fellowship in minimally invasive surgery and bariatric surgery at Brown University. She served as an active-duty Army surgeon for four years and completed two tours as a combat trauma surgeon for Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. She was awarded the Army’s Meritorious Service Medal.

To register, contact Kayla Mieczkowski at kayla.mieczkowski@wspi.org or 937-208-5439.

Story courtesy of Wright State University.

