Kids of character recognized


Submitted photo The Xenia Community Schools Board of Education recognized its January Kids of Character during the Jan. 15 meeting. Pictured with Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton (left) and Board Vice President Dr. Paul Dillaplain are Mackenzie Duncan (Shawnee), Avery Jackowski (Cox), Laryssa Bradley (McKinley), Devon Bottorf (Arrowood), Ava Wellman (Tecumseh), Zain Livers (preschool), Colin Pham (Warner), and Breonna Anderson (high school).


