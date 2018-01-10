Kids of character recognized

Submitted photo

The Xenia Community Schools Board of Education recognized its January Kids of Character during the Jan. 15 meeting. Pictured with Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton (left) and Board Vice President Dr. Paul Dillaplain are Mackenzie Duncan (Shawnee), Avery Jackowski (Cox), Laryssa Bradley (McKinley), Devon Bottorf (Arrowood), Ava Wellman (Tecumseh), Zain Livers (preschool), Colin Pham (Warner), and Breonna Anderson (high school).