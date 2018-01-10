Posted on by

Volunteers needed for maple sugaring

Greene County News

Submitted photos GCP&T Volunteer Tom Gray taps a sugar maple tree at the Narrows Reserve Sugar Camp.


Leading a young tour group, GCP&T Volunteer Denny Jarvi explains the process of collecting sap to be turned into syrup.


BEAVERCREEK — Anyone interested in learning how to become a GCP&T volunteer during the maple sugaring season can attend a training session 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Jan. 22 at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

During volunteer training, participants will learn how to lead maple sugaring tours, collect maple sap and cook maple syrup during the sugar season. The program will include information needed to assist the naturalist during the 2018 maple sugaring season.

Training will be held indoors and outdoors, so participants should dress for the weather.

For more information, contact Greene County Parks & Trails at 937-562-6440 or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

