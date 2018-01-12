Demko named Senior Vice President

XENIA — Old Fort Banking Company announced that Rich Demko has been named senior vice president.

“Rich’s exceptional leadership, professionalism and tireless commitment to the bank have proven to be instrumental in the success and growth of our organization. We are pleased to recognize his achievement and value his commitment to Old Fort Bank,” stated Dave Walton, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer Old Fort Bank.

Demko joined Old Fort as vice president in September 2008, as the bank expanded its footprint to include Greene County.

Demko holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Kent State University and a master of business administration from the University of Dayton. With over 26 years of community banking experience, Demko’s leadership, success in building client relationships and vision for the future has proven to be a tremendous asset to the bank.

In his role as senior VP, Demko will continue to establish and maintain commercial relationships with clients. He will develop and execute loan portfolio strategies, monitor loan performance and risks as well as identifying opportunities and sharing his expertise in working with the professional business community.

“I am pleased to have received this recognition and sincerely believe in the leadership and values The Old Fort Banking Company has come to be known for. It is my pleasure to be part of the senior management team and to share in the success and growth of the bank,” Demko said.

Old Fort operates a mortgage loan production center in Xenia. Additional information may be accessed online at www.oldfortbank.com.

Story courtesy of Old Fort Banking Company.

