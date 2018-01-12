Learning about a leader

Submitted photo
In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Cedarville High School speech class students presented a book about King Jr., to a third grade class in the elementary library. Pictured (left to right) are Wes Wickline, Kait Belliveau, CJ Pahl, Jared Waltz, Anna Winter, and Ryan Alex.
Submitted photo In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Cedarville High School speech class students presented a book about King Jr., to a third grade class in the elementary library. Pictured (left to right) are Wes Wickline, Kait Belliveau, CJ Pahl, Jared Waltz, Anna Winter, and Ryan Alex.