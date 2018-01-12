Reading with the dogs

Anu the golden retriever receiving some love.

Zipper and his human Jeannine Meyer.

Photos by Whitney Vickers | Xenia Daily Gazette

The Yellow Springs Community Library hosts Paws to Read each month, inviting four-legged friends from the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association and their humans to the library to invite children to read to them.

Anu the golden retriever receiving some love.

Anu the golden retriever receiving some love.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_paws1.jpg Anu the golden retriever receiving some love.

Zipper and his human Jeannine Meyer.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_paws2.jpg Zipper and his human Jeannine Meyer.

Photos by Whitney Vickers | Xenia Daily Gazette The Yellow Springs Community Library hosts Paws to Read each month, inviting four-legged friends from the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association and their humans to the library to invite children to read to them.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_paws3.jpg Photos by Whitney Vickers | Xenia Daily Gazette The Yellow Springs Community Library hosts Paws to Read each month, inviting four-legged friends from the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association and their humans to the library to invite children to read to them.

Anu the golden retriever receiving some love.