Cedarville leadership conference coming

CEDARVILLE — The fourth annual CU LEADership conference, “Be Ready – Be Available,” will be held Jan. 19-20 in the Dixon Ministry Center. The conference will equip high school and college students to become better leaders.

“In life we sometimes wait for others to give us opportunities. Our goal is that we seek to be ready for leadership opportunities,” said Brian Burns, director of campus experience at Cedarville. “If you are not ready, then you cannot be available. It is important to remember that leadership is not a position.”

The conference includes main sessions for all attendees, along with breakout sessions for three separate tracks: high schools students, Cedarville students desiring to serve in a campus leadership role and Cedarville students currently serving as campus leaders. It also includes a free concert by Shai Linne, recording artist and church planter.

More than 20 faculty and staff members and eight current students will facilitate breakout sessions. The main sessions will feature Dr. Thomas White, Cedarville University’s president.

This year’s conference was created by Emily DeCeglie, a social work major from Brick, New Jersey; Joellen Eades, a business management major from Ohio; Robert Krupnek, a global business major from Michigan; and Peter Shields, a biblical studies major from Canada.

“One of the things I appreciate most about Cedarville is their desire to prepare us in a variety of ways, not only for the rest of our college career but after graduation as well. CU LEAD teaches students how to be Christlike leaders in all areas of life,” said DeCeglie. “It equips students with tools, teaching them the skills they need to lead and serve with excellence.”