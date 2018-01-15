Fairborn structure fire results in one fatality

FAIRBORN — A woman died Jan. 15 after a house fire in Fairborn.

The Fairborn Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Forest Street approximately 10:42 a.m. after receiving multiple calls from neighboring citizens. Upon arrival, they found a female on the front porch who was pronounced deceased, according to a release by the Fairborn Police Department.

It took a few hours to clear the scene.

“We’ve got a lot of concealed spaces in the structure so we’re trying to get in and make sure we have everything under control and all the hot spots put out,” Fairborn Operations Chief David Reichert said.

Reichert said upon arriving to the scene, crews observed a “heavy fire” — that had made its way through the house — on the patio. He added that due to the snow and cold temperatures, the smoke stayed toward the ground and created challenges with visibility.

According to WDTN, firefighters were forced out of the home as they battled the blaze due to an explosion. WDTN also reported that the home is a total loss.

“Winter seems to be a little busier for us but it’s not necessarily on structure fires,” Reichert said. “A lot of it is cooking fires, chimney fires, things along those lines.”

The Fairborn Fire Department was assisted by the Beavercreek Fire Department, Huber Heights Fire Department as well as the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department. Reichert said this is the first fatal fire that has taken place in the City of Fairborn this winter. He advised citizens to always have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on-hand.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire. Officials did not release the name of the deceased.

“It’s a season when people are trying to heat their homes, but we don’t know exactly what caused this,” Reichert said. “It’s going to take some time to get the state involved to go through the structure to really determine what happened.”

Photos by Whitney Vickers | Xenia Daily Gazette A female was pronounced dead after a structure fire Jan. 15 on the 400 block of Forest Street in Fairborn.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

