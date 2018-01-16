Museum to present ‘Robots Among Us’

Greene County News

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Learn about the world of the robotics field during Family Day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Designed for children and adults of all ages, Family Day offers several hands-on opportunities for all to enjoy. Aerospace demonstration stations, located throughout the museum’s galleries, teach fun aerospace principles, such as the role of robotics in the Air Force, examples of robotic toys, working robotics and more.

“Storytime” begins at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the STEM Learning Node in the Global Reach Gallery in the fourth building. Preschool and primary-grade children are invited to listen to stories about robots and make a paper craft.

During this month’s Aerospace Adventure from 1:30-3 p.m. in the event area next to the Korean War Gallery, participants can make their own robotic “hand” end effector.

All activities are free, and no advanced reservations are necessary. Call the Education Division at 937-255-4646 for additional information.

Story courtesy of the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

