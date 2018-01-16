Cedarville Opera House presents Old Time Radio Show

CEDARVILLE — Xenia businessman Jim Harworth and the Actor’s Theatre of Fairborn are bringing an Old Time Radio Show to the Cedarville Opera House Saturday, Jan. 20 for the first time.

Doors for the one-night event will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, available at the door or at cedarvilleoperahouse.org.

The show will feature a series of 1940s old time radio skits and songs.

“It’s a Thursday evening in January 1942, they walk into a studio that’s empty with microphones — somebody flips a button and they’re on the air,” Harworth said.

Harworth continued, describing another scene.

“The Bickersons — a husband and wife — they’re hilarious. She’s always spending his money on furs and stuff that are fake,” he said.

Beyond the skits, the show will highlight six songs from the era — including “Somewhere over the Rainbow.”

Harworth, who owns and operates Harworth Tire and Auto Service on West Second Street in Xenia, bought the Actor’s Theatre in Fairborn in 2016 and renovated it. Most recently, the theatre presented “Of Mice and Men” and is currently rehearsing “Harvey.”

The radio show debuted a year ago at Mills Park Hotel; this version will feature the same characters but different skits.

“It’s the middle of winter and it’s a funny little show. Everybody should have a good time and laugh a little bit,” Harworth said.

Ticket sales from the show will benefit Cedarville Opera House.

“We are privileged and excited to be hosting Jim Harworth’s Old Time Radio Show for the first time,” said Greg Howe, Cedarville Opera House board member.

Cedarville Opera House is a non-profit organization that presents family-friendly programs and events for the community.

By Anna Bolton adewine@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.