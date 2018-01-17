Bowling for Babies slated for Jan. 27

BEAVERCREEK — Families looking for a little fun this winter can join Friends of Greene County Public Health 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 at Beaver-Vu Bowl.

Once again, the bowling lanes will come alive with glow-in-the-dark effects, lights, and music to provide support to public health programs that keep the youngest Greene County residents healthy.

Families and local businesses are invited to register a team of up to six people of all ages. If registering fewer than six bowlers, participants may be placed on a lane with other bowlers.

Registration is now open and families and local businesses are encouraged to take advantage of the Early Bird Rate of just $20 per person by Wednesday, Jan. 24. Kids ages 12 and younger are $15 each (no early bird rate for youth). After Jan. 24, including the day of the event, the cost is $25 each for ages 13 and older.

Advance registration is preferred so bowling lanes can be reserved.

A special group rate is available for teams of 10 or more. Businesses can take advantage of the opportunity to work on team building and staff strengthening exercises.

Now in its eighth year, Bowling for Babies is a benefit for Friends of Greene County Public Health which supports the programs provided by Greene County Public Health. The family-friendly event features 2 ½ hours of glow bowling, raffle prizes, pizza, drinks, and loads of fun. Organizers will once again be selling event t-shirts and glow necklaces, while supplies last.

For more information on the special group rate or to register, contact Laurie Fox at 937-475-2804, email her at gcchdpio@gmail.com or visit the Facebook event page for a registration form.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Friends of Greene County Public Health.

Story courtesy of Friends of Greene County Public Health.