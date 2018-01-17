Library kids ‘break out’

Anna Bolton | Xenia Gazette

Local kids used puzzles to “break out” of a Xenia Library room during an escape room program Jan. 17. Working together under a ticking clock, the group of kids, aged 10-18, solved various riddles in the Minecraft world to figure out combinations, open locks, and break into two game boxes. Greene County Public Library offers other programs throughout the month, which can be found on its website.

