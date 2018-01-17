Bellbrook superintendent search underway

BELLBROOK — After 24 years of service from Superintendent Dr. Keith St. Pierre, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools may have a new superintendent by Wednesday, Aug. 1.

St. Pierre officially retired Jan. 12. Jeffrey Lewis, Ed.D., Manager of Business, is acting as the interim superintendent until the vacancy is filled in August.

The board of education’s search for qualified applicants is underway.

According to Lewis, the second night of semi-finalist interviews will be held Jan. 18. The board will interview two or three finalists Monday, Jan. 29. The new superintendent will sign a contract with the board on Wednesday, Jan. 31 and is expected to take office on or before Wednesday, Aug. 1, according to the schools’ website.

Qualifications for the position include analytical skills, strong spokesperson capabilities and educational team leadership. Successful superintendent or central office experience is preferred, as listed on the superintendent search informational brochure.

Base salary range for the position is expected to be $130,000- $150,000.

Under direction of the board, K-12 Business Consulting, Inc. is assisting in the search process.

By Anna Bolton adewine@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

