One day seminar on the founding fathers

XENIA — The Institute on the Constitution (IOTC) is offering a one-day-seminar Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Xenia Community Center.

This seminar uses primary source documents, including the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution, the Mayflower Compact, Webster’s 1828 Dictionary, the Bible, and others. Through these primary source documents, the group will discover America’s Biblical foundations of freedom, how we have strayed from them and how we can work together to restore them.

From the sources participants will learn: the original intent of american law and government, amazing information from christopher columbus’s diaries, the surprising foundation for american law as stated in the declaration of independence, the true meaning of separation of church and state by the key doctrines in our us constitution, the part god played in the foundation of america, and lastly working to protect our constitutional guarantee of life, liberty, and property.

The event is hosted by the Greene County Tea Party. For information and to attend, register on-line at: www.theamericanview.com/store/products/greene-county-a-one-day-seminar.

Courtsey of Greene County Tea Party.

