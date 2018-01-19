Rapper speaking at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — Shai Linne, Christian rapper and church planter, will return to Cedarville University to speak in chapel Friday, Jan 19. Linne was a keynote speaker for the annual 9Marks pastors conference at Cedarville University in 2017.

Linne’s vision is to highlight the character of God and present the gospel of Jesus Christ and a biblical worldview through hip-hop culture. He considers himself a theologian, poet and pastor.

Having released studio albums since 2002, Linne joined the Lamp Mode Records label in 2005. He has released seven albums through Lamp Mode, including his latest album, “Still Jesus,” released July 2017. He has collaborated with Christian rappers Lecrae, Trip Lee and Timothy Brindle.

Linne has been part of several churches, including Del Ray Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia; Capitol Hill Baptist Church in Washington, D.C.; and Epiphany Fellowship in Philadelphia. He helped plant Risen Christ Fellowship in Philadelphia in 2016.

Story courtesy Cedarville University.

