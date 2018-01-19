Fights break out after WU-CSU hoops

WILBERFORCE — Several fights broke out after the Jan. 18 men’s basketball game between Central State and Wilberforce universities.

According to a Greene County Sheriff’s incident report, deputies were called to the Wilberforce campus approximately 9:30 p.m. to assist with crowd control during and after the game.

The first incident occurred with about three minutes left in the game, when a WU officer took a Central State student into custody behind the Wilberforce bench.

After the game — which Wilberforce won 80-73 — myriad fights broke out in the parking lot as students were walking around, the report said.

“As officers approached the fight, it would break up and the participants would run away. Then another fight would break out,” according to the report.

A Code 99 officer needs assistance was called because there were not enough officers to keep the students from fighting. When officers from several other agencies arrived, they were able to get the crowd to leave, the report indicated.

“This one doesn’t seem to be that big,” Sheriff Gene Fischer said. “We were out there, we were asked earlier to be there (because) they didn’t know if they were going to have any trouble or not.”

Fischer said he is not of aware of any arrests made by his department.

Xenia police officers were among the jurisdictions to respond but made no arrests either, according to Capt. Alonzo Wilson.

The two HBCU schools, which are on opposite sides of US Route 42, have along and sometimes heated rivalry with each other.

Central State University Public Relations Director Edwina Blackwell Clark said the school has no comment. Wilberforce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The schools are schedule to play again, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 at Central State.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.