Nominations sought for heritage trees

XENIA — Nominations are now being sought by the City of Xenia Tree Committee for potential trees to be named as 2018 Heritage Trees.

The history, shape, size, beauty and varying species of trees found within the City of Xenia’s urban landscape are honored annually by inclusion in the Heritage Tree Program that recognizes notable trees throughout the city.

The Xenia Heritage Tree Program began in 2012 to recognize, honor and foster appreciation of trees on public or private property for their value to the community.

Trees are nominated by private citizens and members of the City of Xenia Tree Committee, which also assesses the trees for their eligibility for the honor.

The 2018 Heritage Trees are being honored for their age as well as their unique role in an urban landscape. The choice of species and care demonstrates that a thriving urban forest can exist within a metropolitan area.

To be considered as a 2017 Heritage Tree, a nomination form must be submitted to the City of Xenia. The program is completely voluntary and the City of Xenia does not assume authority or control over the selected trees.

All trees named as 2018 City of Xenia Heritage trees will be identified with a plaque.

The City of Xenia Tree Committee is comprised of volunteers who meet monthly and host such events as Arbor Day celebrations, Heritage Tree program and work with the City of Xenia on appropriate arboriculture practices.

For more information about criteria, application and process, visit www.ci.xenia.oh.us and search Heritage Tree Program.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

