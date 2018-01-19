Posted on by

USAFSAM celebrates 100 years

A human centrifuge, where additional training takes place. Within the human centrifuge is a cockpit module.


Photos by Whitney Vickers | Xenia Daily Gazette Wright-Patterson Air Force Base offered a tour of the Unites States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine Jan. 19 to celebrate the 100 anniversary of the school. The USAFSAM is known around the globe as a center for aerospace medical learning and investigations, consultation and aircrew health assessments.


Pictured is the inside of a Boeing C-17 where flight doctors and nurses train to treat patients while simulating air born conditions. When training, they are tasked with treating the patient under various weather patterns and unstable elements.


Wright-Patterson Air Force Base offered a tour of the Unites States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine Jan. 19 to celebrate the 100 anniversary of the school. The USAFSAM is known around the globe as a center for aerospace medical learning and investigations, consultation and aircrew health assessments.

Pictured is the inside of a Boeing C-17 where flight doctors and nurses train to treat patients while simulating air born conditions. When training, they are tasked with treating the patient under various weather patterns and unstable elements.

