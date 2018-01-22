Dobney named GCP&T director

XENIA — Jonathan (Jon) Dobney has been named the new Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) director and brings years of experience working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) in various capacities as well as serving as a Greene County Park District Commissioner.

A graduate of Wellington High School and Bluffton University, Dobney also graduated from the Ninth Ohio State Park Ranger Academy and has been National Incident Management System (NIMS) and Incident Command System (ICS) Certified.

Most recently he served as Assistant Chief, Ohio State Parks, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and was responsible for the management of 74 parks, 119 Natural Areas and Preserves and law enforcement for Ohio’s State Forest system.

He managed a budget of $67 million and restructured the organization that saved $5.5 million with no employee reductions.

Dobney has also served as ODNR Regional Manager, Ohio State Parks; Park Manager, Caesar Creek State Park; Assistant Park Manager, East Harbor State Park; Park Officer, Findley State Park; and Park Officer, Cleveland Lakefront.

He retired from ODNR in 2014.

Active in the community, Dobney is the junior high basketball coach, Greeneview School District; member of the Xenia Soccer Club Board; Deacon, Calvary Baptist Church, Xenia; and has served as varsity boys’ basketball coach at Xenia Christian High School and Xenia Nazarene Christian High School and varsity baseball coach at Xenia Nazarene Christian School.

He and his wife, Elaine, have six sons and reside in Cedarville.

Dobney http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_director.jpg Dobney Submitted photos A reception was held Jan. 19 to introduce new GCP&T Director Jon Dobney to the park patrons, volunteers, county employees and elected officials. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_2men.jpg Submitted photos A reception was held Jan. 19 to introduce new GCP&T Director Jon Dobney to the park patrons, volunteers, county employees and elected officials. GCP&T retiree Ed Bice and local outdoors writer Larry Moore visit with Dobney, far right, at his reception last week. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_3men.jpg GCP&T retiree Ed Bice and local outdoors writer Larry Moore visit with Dobney, far right, at his reception last week.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.