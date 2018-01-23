Cedarville crowns geography bee champs

CEDARVILLE — Cedar Cliff Local Schools recently held its annual district geography bee.

Students answered geography questions regarding the United States as well as the rest of the world. The Elementary Geography Bee champion was Faith Steward, daughter of Austin and Kelli Steward, while Karissa Allen, daughter of Dan and Amy Allen, was the runner-up.

In the Middle School Geography Bee, Hayden Hanson, son of Brian and Mandi Hanson, was crowned champion, while Haylee Florkey, daughter of Joseph and Lindsay Florkey, was the runner-up.

Submitted photos Hayden Hanson, left, was the Cedarville Middle School geography bee champion, while Haylee Florkey, left, was the runner-up. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_Bee-1.jpg Submitted photos Hayden Hanson, left, was the Cedarville Middle School geography bee champion, while Haylee Florkey, left, was the runner-up. Faith Steward, right, was the Cedarville Elementary School geography bee champion. Karissa Allen, left, was the runner up. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_Elemen.jpg Faith Steward, right, was the Cedarville Elementary School geography bee champion. Karissa Allen, left, was the runner up.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

