Look for electric aggregation notice

XENIA — Residents living in unincorporated areas of Greene County should look out for an electric aggregation notification in their mailbox after Friday, March 16.

The notifications will be mailed on that date to all eligible residents and small businesses in the unincorporated areas of the county. The envelope will have AEP Energy on it as well as the county’s courthouse logo, according to the Greene County Commissioners’ office.

The board secured a rate of 4.862 cents per kWh for residential and small businesses electric supply charges for a 36 month period through AEP Energy beginning in May 2018. The program will save a combined $1.3 million dollars annually.

If residents choose to participate in this program, Dayton Power & Light will continue to maintain the system that delivers power to that home or business. Customers will continue to receive a single bill from DP&L for their electric service.

This offer is structured as an OPT-OUT program. Those who wish to participate should simply do nothing and they will be automatically enrolled. Those who do not wish to take advantage of the savings must call the number provided in the letter or return the included form.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

