Museum reopens after government shut-down

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The National Museum of the United States Air Force reopened Jan. 23 following a closure that started Jan. 20 due to the government shut-down.

“We greatly appreciate the ability to reopen the museum and apologize for the inconvenience the closure caused our national and international visitors,” said Museum Director Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jack Hudson.

The museum will resume normal operating hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. For the status of upcoming events and activities, please check the events calendar on the museum’s website at www.nationalmusem.af.mil.

“We are excited to continue our vital mission of inspiring our youth and sharing the Air Force story with the world,” Hudson said.

The Air Force Museum Theatre, Museum Store, Valkyrie and Refueling Cafés and interactive simulators, which are operated by the Air Force Museum Foundation, also reopened Jan. 23. For information about foundation operations, call at 937-258-1218 or email foundation@afmuseum.com.

For information about the National Aviation Hall of Fame, which is located at the museum, call 937-256-0944 or email nahf@nationalaviation.org.

The museum hosts free family day events each month that highlight a different topic. January’s family day event took place Jan. 20, in the midst of the government shut-down. February’s family day is schedule for Saturday, Feb. 17 and will highlight globetrotting, otherwise known as GPS systems.

Members of the Reds organization are also scheduled to visit the museum 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 as it is part of the 2018 Reds Caravan, which will make a total of 18 stops in five states, covering 3,800 miles.

Front view of the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette news Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

