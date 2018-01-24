Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

Selfie Scavenger Hunt

Each month a different park will be featured in this challenge. GCP&T Facebook page will provide a sheet of places and things found throughout January’s featured park. Participants must take a selfie at each place or with each thing. Download the selfies and turn in the sheet showing how many have been found. Prizes will be given for completing the scavenger hunt. Prizes can be picked up at the park office between the 5th and 25th of each month.

Bluebird Box Building

Participants can learn how to attract bluebirds to their yards by building a bluebird box. Class will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 at Narrows. Participants will need to bring a hammer to use in class. Cost for residents is $12 per box; non-residents, $15 per box. Pre-registration is required before Friday, Jan. 19.

Beginning Beekeeping

This class is for beginners. It will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, March 8 in the Greene County Media Room, 541 Ledbetter Road, Xenia. This series will feature hands-on experience at the on-site apiary. Cost for residents is $50; non-residents, $60. Pre-registration is required before Monday, Jan. 29.

Volunteer Training

All GCP&T volunteers are invited to join naturalists once a month to learn more about the natural world. Each month has an outdoor segment so participants should dress for the weather. This session we will be discussing winter tree identification. Training will be held 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Narrows. Free.

Winter birding excursion

Participants can join GCP&T on a local field trip to area lakes to view the birds that are beginning their journey north from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10. The trip will begin and end at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek. The day will begin with an optional hour-long workshop on winter bird identification; field trip will begin at 10 a.m. Participants will be visiting Cowan Lake in Clinton County and Caesar Creek Lake in Warren County with staff naturalists. Participants should bring a lunch and binoculars. Cost is $20 per Greene County resident; $25, non-resident with pre-registration required by Friday, Feb. 2.

School days – maple sugaring

New program dates are available for 2018. Programs last 90 minutes each. Students need to be dressed for weather. Program dates and times can be scheduled with the Chief Naturalist by calling 937-562-6474 or by email at cbarnett@co.greene.oh.us.

Trails welcome all

Whether a cyclist, walker or even horseback rider, the Little Miami Scenic Trail between Xenia and Yellow Springs offers scenic vistas overlooking several creeks as well as the restored and historic Hyde Road Bridge. This trail is one of five trails in Greene County managed by GCP&T and is part of the nation’s largest network of paved trails. For more information on the trail network or to receive a free regional trail map, contact GCP&T.

Parks meetings

The Greene County Park District holds its monthly meetings 3:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at GCP&T agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road. The Greene County Park District Commissioners are John A. Finlay, Chairman; Anthony Sculimbrene, Vice-Chairman; and Jonathan Dobney, Commissioner.

Activity guide available

The GCP&T 2017 Activity Guide is available at www.gcparkstrails.com or by calling the park headquarters for an email or mail copy. The guide features all programs, festivals and special events offered by the park agency, as well as information on renting park facilities and an overview of all park sites.

Greene County News

Greene County News report compiled by Anna Bolton.

