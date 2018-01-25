Foundation seeking hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Community Schools Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2018 class of the Xenia Schools Hall of Honor.

Nominees should be graduates of Xenia High School who have achieved remarkable success in their career, or anyone who was made a significant contribution to education in Xenia. The Hall of Honor display is located at Xenia High School.

Complete guidelines for nominations can be found at xcsfoundation.com. The format for the application can also be accessed through the Hall of Honor section. The form is available on the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce website “Forms and Flyers to Download” area. Self-nominations are acceptable as well as posthumous nominations.

Nominations — which are due Friday, Feb. 9 — can be emailed to staff@xcsfoundation.com or mailed to the Xenia Community Schools Foundation, c/o Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce, 334 W. Market St., Xenia, Ohio 45385.

The Hall of Honor Dinner and Induction Ceremony will be held Saturday, April 28 at Tecumseh Elementary.

The Xenia Community Schools Foundation is dedicated to enriching the academic pursuits of all students, faculty and staff within the Xenia Community Schools. The foundation has provided grants for classroom enrichment programs and scholarships from donations and investment income of the foundation over 30 years. An estimated $250,000 has been awarded since its inception.

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

