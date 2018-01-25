CU alumni to open art studio

CEDARVILLE — Last year, Elizabeth Patterson, a 2011 Cedarville University graduate, lived in a small apartment in Indiana where there was no room to do what she truly loved: create art.

So she relocated back to the Miami Valley, where she will open an art business — Studio 25 — with her former college roommate, Jenn Zellers.

Zellers, a professional business coach, helped Patterson start her art business. The two noticed a lack of creative spaces available around Cedarville and decided to create Studio 25, named for the room both women shared at Cedarville University: Maddox 25.

Studio 25 will consist of three separate creative spaces. The first will be a gallery where Studio 25 members can exhibit and sell their art pieces. The next will be a bright and airy workspace with easels and desks available. The last space is a photography studio equipped with backdrops, lighting and cameras. This studio can also be accessed from the back of the building to easily allow clients in and out. Studio 25 will have a meeting room for members.

The business will also offer art and business classes for members and hopes to add guest teachers and resources for their artists. Membership passes can be purchased at any time through Studio 25’s website (studio25cowork.com). They will also offer flex passes that will allow artists to use the space, but without the full advantages of members. Patterson and Zellers also hope to host group classes for nonmembers for parties and celebrations.

“This will be a space where artists can learn from each other under our guidance,” said Zellers. “We want to help new artists launch their careers and show how you can make a living through art.”

Studio 25 will also host classes on art and business to help new artists get started.

“We as an art department are very excited about working with Studio 25,” said Annie Lee-Zimerle, assistant professor of studio art. “The university doesn’t have any permanent art gallery space for our students to display their work and Studio 25 is providing a wonderful opportunity for our art students to do that.”

“I was able to get involved at Cedarville University through things like Resound Radio and the theatre department,” Patterson said. “I loved the atmosphere and community and was given so many opportunities to connect with other departments outside my own. Those connections helped me figure out my direction and have aided the development of Studio 25.”

Story courtesy Cedarville University.

