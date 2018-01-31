Posted on by

TSO donates to Greene Medical Foundation


Submitted photo Greene Medical Foundation was the recipient of $9,385 from a benefit concert performed by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Nutter Center. TSO representatives presented the check to GMF Board Members Treasurer Eric Murray and John Finlay during the concert Dec. 2.


Submitted photo

Greene Medical Foundation was the recipient of $9,385 from a benefit concert performed by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Nutter Center. TSO representatives presented the check to GMF Board Members Treasurer Eric Murray and John Finlay during the concert Dec. 2.

Submitted photo Greene Medical Foundation was the recipient of $9,385 from a benefit concert performed by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Nutter Center. TSO representatives presented the check to GMF Board Members Treasurer Eric Murray and John Finlay during the concert Dec. 2.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_TSO.jpgSubmitted photo Greene Medical Foundation was the recipient of $9,385 from a benefit concert performed by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Nutter Center. TSO representatives presented the check to GMF Board Members Treasurer Eric Murray and John Finlay during the concert Dec. 2.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:59 pm |    

Man sentenced to five years for aggravated robbery

Man sentenced to five years for aggravated robbery
4:28 pm |    

Lanes light up for bowling benefit

Lanes light up for bowling benefit
4:28 pm |    

Judges, officials discuss new jail

Judges, officials discuss new jail