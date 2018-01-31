TSO donates to Greene Medical Foundation

Submitted photo
Greene Medical Foundation was the recipient of $9,385 from a benefit concert performed by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Nutter Center. TSO representatives presented the check to GMF Board Members Treasurer Eric Murray and John Finlay during the concert Dec. 2.
Submitted photo Greene Medical Foundation was the recipient of $9,385 from a benefit concert performed by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Nutter Center. TSO representatives presented the check to GMF Board Members Treasurer Eric Murray and John Finlay during the concert Dec. 2.