Man gets five years for robbing Taco Bell

XENIA — A 22-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison Jan. 30 for aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Dazjione Dockery was scheduled to have a jury trial this week, but pleaded guilty to the first and second-degree felonies. Three counts of kidnapping were dismissed.

Fairborn Police Department responded to the Dec. 10, 2016 offense, an armed robbery which reportedly occurred at Taco Bell on Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn. According to the police report, Dockery, wearing gloves and a mask and armed with a gun, took money from the cash register drawers and safe around 9 p.m. A total of $914.09 was recorded as stolen. Police officers suspected Dockery of using alcohol and drugs.

A 26-year-old Huber Heights man was named the victim in the crime and was allegedly injured, according to the report.

Dockery was arrested in March 2017 and a grand jury indicted him for the offenses two months later.

Attorney Adrian King represented Dockery while Assistant Prosecutor David Morrison represented the state.

Judge Stephen Wolaver ordered Dockery to serve a term of 60 months on each count, but the sentences will be served concurrently. He was held in the Greene County Jail on a $50,000 no 10 percent bond and is entitled to 25 days jail time credit. In connection with the case, a 19-year-old woman was recently charged with obstructing justice, court records indicate.

According to Montgomery County court records, Dockery was also convicted of trespassing in a habitation in March 2016.

