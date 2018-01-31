Science students play, learn

BELLBROOK — Eighth grade members of Bellbrook Middle School’s Kids ‘n Science Club recently visited the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton.

Students were able to explore the museum and learn from the interactive science experiences and displays suited to their interests as part of an enrichment activity. The students also saw the “Cosmic Colors” planetarium show, which depicts the variety of waves in the universe and the many colors seen as a result. Students were also able to see the night sky presentation and an introduction to “Space Park” as part of their planetarium experience.

Student participants are Marisa Alfes, Hannah Becker, Sarah Bevelhymer, Hailey Bridges, Seraphim Briley, Emily Brock, Paige Buckle, Avery Bunsold, Rachael Cordonnier , Amaya Cover, Kasie Fisher, Corinne Fleck, Ryan Galle, Mallory Gedeon, Rachel Glaze, Meredith Greathouse , Savannah Higley, Miranda Hodson, Megan Hyer, Emma Holdaway, Lilly Knisley, Allison Lewis, Cindy Li, Gellisa Lin, Jonathan Martin, Riley Moore, Elisabeth Mumper, Michelle Peterman, Natalie Ryan, Lindsey Schumacker, Abbi Sheckler, Amanda Seger, Abigail Stokes, Sydney Tieber, Ayden Volmer, and Eva Whitlock.

This trip was made possible by a grant from Bellbrook Sugarcreek Education Foundation.