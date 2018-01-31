One Bistro receives state award

XENIA — One Bistro in Xenia received a new award from the Ohio Restaurant Association during its industry awards celebration Jan. 28.

The restaurant — which has a “pay what you can” concept — received the inaugural Nourishing the Community Award. With the award came a $2,500 donation.

“I feel overwhelmingly blessed and grateful to be recognized as the inaugural recipient of the ‘Nourishing the Community’ Award from the Ohio Restaurant Association,” said Robert Adamson, founder and director of One Bistro. “The donation of $2,500 was an unexpected surprise that will help one bistro to carry on our noble cause of creating a place where our neighbors can come together as one community.”

One Bistro, which also has a location in Miamisburg, allows diners to eat despite their ability to pay. Those who can pay the full suggested price are asked to do so. Those who can pay more, are encouraged to do that as well. Anyone who can’t pay the full amount or any at all, is asked to give their time in service as payment.

The donation will allow One Bistro to provide 417 meals for those who can’t pay or it could feed approximately 1,000 people during a community mean, according to One Bistro officials.

Attorney General Mike DeWine, a Cedarville resident, was also recognized at the dinner, being named Public Official of the Year. Dan Young of Young’s Dairy received the Lifetime Achievement Award.