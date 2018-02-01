Commissioners expected to reject fairgrounds expo center bid

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Commissioners are expected to reject the one bid received for the construction of a new Fairgrounds Exposition Center at their 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 meeting.

According to the board’s meeting agenda, Greater Dayton Construction, Ltd., submitted the single bid on Jan. 25. The amount with alternates, or deducts, was $2,120,165, while the engineer’s estimate was $1,933,035. The bidder could not agree to deliver a complete building by May 1 — a requirement set forth by the board and the Agricultural Society. The May 1 date is just weeks ahead of the next Hamvention, Friday-Sunday, May 18-20.

The commissioners and the Agricultural Society members entered into an agreement Dec. 19 to plan the future building’s construction and operation. The 20,000-square-foot expo center is planned to be constructed in the open green space along Fairground Road.

According to the agreement, if the building can be built for $1.5 million or less, the contract will continue and the structure will be constructed. If it cannot be built for that amount, the contract will terminate.

The construction bidding process began Jan. 5.

Hamvention, which currently has a three-year contract with the fairgrounds, brought nearly 30,000 people to the county last year. Many officials agreed that the building will not only benefit Hamvention, but also attract other events to the fairgrounds.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

