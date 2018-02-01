A fresh story thyme

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Greene County Libraries hosted story time at Fresh Thyme Jan. 31 in the Beavercreek store. There, children and parents enjoyed stories highlighting elephants — complete with an song and dance that highlighted elephants.
