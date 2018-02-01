Ambassadors hoping to brighten up days

XENIA — Shoppers at the Xenia Kroger may get a surprise for the next few weeks if they choose paper bags.

That’s because students at Tecumseh Elementary School have been decorating the aforementioned bags with special Valentine’s Day and spring-related artwork and messages. The project is part of the student ambassadors program at the school and it’s geared at making resident a little happier.

“If people are not feeling good, if they see these bags, they may be like ‘OK, this brightens up my day,’ ” said fourth grader Kyndall Howard.

Fifth grader Gunnar Stephan concurred.

“To spread joy and happiness,” he said. “If people are having a bad day and they see this, that could brighten up their day.”

In addition to the decorations, each bag has a note stuck to it, indicating that “This bag of love was created just for you from a student of Tecumseh Elementary School. We hope you enjoy the bag … ”

The idea for the project came from one of the committee members, who heard about this being done elsewhere. The 21 ambassadors were all-in right away.

“I feel good because it makes me happy if other people are happy,” said fourth grader Ava Wellman.

This is just one of myriad things the ambassadors have been doing since it was re-introduced in the building last year. As ambassadors, the students arrive at school early and stay a tad later to help with things like daily announcements.

“Teachers can’t do much because they’re planning for their days,” Stephan said. “We’re a big help.”

The ambassadors have spent a lot of time at Legacy Village and bonded well with the residents there, according to Tecumseh counselor Marisa Morrison.

“They’re excited, they’re willing, and they’re eager,” she said. “It’s been much more involved with the community outside the building.”

That’s why Wellman joined.

“I thought it would be nice to help around the school and help out with people,” she said. “It was nice to go to Legacy Village. It’s nice to talk about their life.”

Howard said it is “cool to do something that you’re not used to.”

“It makes me feel good inside,” she said.

The 400 bags will be taken to the store Thursday, Feb. 6 and Thursday March 1.

