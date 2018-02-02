Taxpayers may disregard additional bill

XENIA — Greene County residents who escrow their real estate taxes with Union Savings Bank received a real estate tax bill in addition to the one that is regularly sent to the mortgage company for payment.

Only those who escrow taxes through Union Savings Bank received a bill.

“Residents should be assured that this mortgage company received their bills and will pay them as usual,” said Chief Deputy Treasurer Sandy Brubaker.

Taxpayers may disregard the notice or keep the statement for their records.