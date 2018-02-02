XCS assistant superintendent on leave

XENIA — Xenia Community School District Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Christy Fielding was placed on indefinite administrative leave effective Jan. 30 according to an email from district.

No reason was given for her leave.

“We do not comment with detail regarding personnel matters,” Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton said in the email. “As the recently appointed superintendent, I assure you that our administrative team is committed to advancing our district and providing the best educational experience for each and every student.”

Fielding joined XCS in 2011 as director of business and technology and was promoted to assistant superintendent in April 2015 as part of central office restructuring by former Superintendent Denny Morrison.

“I am on leave with pay and to dispel any rumors to the contrary, I have not been disciplined and do not expect to be disciplined,” Fielding said via text message.

Fielding has been responsible for technology, food services, transportation, publications, and custodian/grounds/maintenance. She lead the charge in fundraising more than $700,000 for the Doug Adams Stadium turf project in one month and lead the $58 million Ohio School Facilities Commission project constructing five elementary buildings at the same time in 19 months, on schedule, and under budget. She managed a $2 million House Bill 264 project and a $2.5 million re-roofing project at four buildings.

Prior to coming to Xenia, Fielding was the development project coordinator for Jasper County in South Carolina, responsible for the county’s economic development efforts and more than $7 million in construction projects.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

