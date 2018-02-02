Clerk of Courts AJ Williams sworn in

Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Former Clerk of Courts Terri Mazur administers the ceremonial oath of office to Clerk of Courts AJ Williams with wife Leah during an official swearing-in ceremony Feb. 2 in Greene County Common Pleas Courtroom 1. Williams was actually sworn-in a minute past midnight Jan. 1 when he took office.
Clerk of Courts AJ Williams looks on as wife Leah and a courtroom full of elected officials, family and friends congratulate him.
Hon. Adolfo Tornichio, Juvenile Court judge, welcomes AJ Williams to the position.
