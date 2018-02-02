Posted on by

Clerk of Courts AJ Williams sworn in

,

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Former Clerk of Courts Terri Mazur administers the ceremonial oath of office to Clerk of Courts AJ Williams with wife Leah during an official swearing-in ceremony Feb. 2 in Greene County Common Pleas Courtroom 1. Williams was actually sworn-in a minute past midnight Jan. 1 when he took office.


Clerk of Courts AJ Williams looks on as wife Leah and a courtroom full of elected officials, family and friends congratulate him.


Hon. Adolfo Tornichio, Juvenile Court judge, welcomes AJ Williams to the position.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Former Clerk of Courts Terri Mazur administers the ceremonial oath of office to Clerk of Courts AJ Williams with wife Leah during an official swearing-in ceremony Feb. 2 in Greene County Common Pleas Courtroom 1. Williams was actually sworn-in a minute past midnight Jan. 1 when he took office.

Clerk of Courts AJ Williams looks on as wife Leah and a courtroom full of elected officials, family and friends congratulate him.

Hon. Adolfo Tornichio, Juvenile Court judge, welcomes AJ Williams to the position.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Former Clerk of Courts Terri Mazur administers the ceremonial oath of office to Clerk of Courts AJ Williams with wife Leah during an official swearing-in ceremony Feb. 2 in Greene County Common Pleas Courtroom 1. Williams was actually sworn-in a minute past midnight Jan. 1 when he took office.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/02/web1_SwearingIN1.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News Former Clerk of Courts Terri Mazur administers the ceremonial oath of office to Clerk of Courts AJ Williams with wife Leah during an official swearing-in ceremony Feb. 2 in Greene County Common Pleas Courtroom 1. Williams was actually sworn-in a minute past midnight Jan. 1 when he took office.

Clerk of Courts AJ Williams looks on as wife Leah and a courtroom full of elected officials, family and friends congratulate him.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/02/web1_AJandWife.jpgClerk of Courts AJ Williams looks on as wife Leah and a courtroom full of elected officials, family and friends congratulate him.

Hon. Adolfo Tornichio, Juvenile Court judge, welcomes AJ Williams to the position.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/02/web1_Adolfo.jpgHon. Adolfo Tornichio, Juvenile Court judge, welcomes AJ Williams to the position.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:55 pm |    

Author, survivor donating book sales to FVPC

Author, survivor donating book sales to FVPC
3:53 pm |    

Pennies from, for heaven

Pennies from, for heaven
3:52 pm |    

Clerk of Courts AJ Williams sworn in

Clerk of Courts AJ Williams sworn in