Cedarville U hosting Black History Month events

CEDARVILLE — Throughout February, Cedarville University will celebrate Black History Month with hosted lunch interactions, expert panel discussions, movie nights and prayer meetings.

Each Thursday in February, a special “Lunch and Learn” format will be held 11:30 am.m to 1:30 p.m. in the university’s dining facility. The facilitator of these events will pose questions that were asked during a panel discussion held during Cedarville’s recent Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

Greg Dyson, director of intercultural leadership, will lead two groups of panelists to discuss the racial climate in Greene County. One group will share videos and the other will write blog posts responding to questions from the MLK Day celebration.

Panelists include Dyson, Dr. Murray Murdoch, (senior professor of history, Cedarville University); Anthony Moore (biblical research and multicultural recruiter, Cedarville University); Jason Carrier (associate pastor, Southgate Baptist Church, Springfield); Aaron Roy (church planter, Springfield); Jeff Pinkleton (executive director, The Gathering of Miami Valley, Springfield); Eli Williams (associate pastor, New Hope Church, Springfield, and director of the fatherhood initiative); Sam Bryant (senior pastor, Cornerstone Church, Springfield); Stephen Massey (counselor, Citi Lookout, Springfield); and Bobby Hile (senior pastor, Southgate Baptist Church, Springfield).

“We are of different ethnicities but of like faith that connects us,” Dyson said.

The panelists discussion videos and written blogs will be online at blogs.cedarville.edu/interculturalupdate.

Also every Thursday in February, a movie will be shown 7:30 p.m. in the Stevens Student Center, Room 161. “Hidden Figures,” “Remember the Titans,” “Selma,” and “The Second Chance” are on the schedule, and each film will be followed by a discussion led by Dyson. The aim of the movie showings is to create conversation and community about intercultural relationships.

Since 2014, staff and faculty have met on a weekly or biweekly basis to pray about multicultural and intercultural blessings and challenges. During the month of February, this prayer time will occur 11 a.m. every Friday on the BTS balcony near room 201 and will be open to students.

“The gospel absolutely demands love and God’s word directs us to love each other,” Dyson said. “Taking the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month gives us one more opportunity to share love in our community with people who are different than us. When Cedarville students graduate, they will enter an extremely diverse world; these activities prepare students for their life after graduation by equipping them to live out the gospel.”

All of the events are open to students, faculty and staff.