Chamber prepping for awards banquet

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s (XACC) 69th Annual Awards Dinner is planned for Saturday, Feb. 24 with a Rome-themed event at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

This black-tie optional event has become a tradition, and a specially-decorated area will be available for “selfies” so attendees can take remembrance photos to share and save.

Greene Memorial Hospital/Kettering Health Network is the title sponsor, but additional sponsorships are still available for the dinner. Sponsors will be listed in the program and mentioned during the dinner. The logos of diamond sponsors are also on display next to the stage at the dinner.

Social hour begins 5 p.m. in the Assembly Hall. The dinner will be served 7 p.m. and awards will follow. The winners of the prestigious XACC Annual Awards will be announced and celebrated during the event.

Awards to be announced include:

— F.M. Torrence Lifetime Achievement Award for promoting business, cultural, educational, religious and civic life in the Xenia community.

— Russ Remick Retail-Service Industries Award for a company that has distinguished itself in the retail or service industry.

— S.L. Stephan Award for promoting the XACC and the community.

— Barbara Zajbel Xenia Ambassador Award for promoting Xenia locally, regionally, and internationally.

— Robert G. Babb Award, presented by the Xenia Area Chamber’s Board of Directors past-chairman to the person who gave them the most significant contribution to their chairmanship in 2017.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities, online reservations and payment can be made now at www.xacc.com or by calling the chamber at 937-372-3591. Tickets are $70 each and all seating will be reserved. Tables of eight also can be reserved.