Cedarville hosting 32nd musical showcase

CEDARVILLE — For the 32nd consecutive year, Cedarville University will host its music showcase weekend Feb. 15-17.

The event is hosted by the university’s department of music and worship and will allow 200 high school musicians from across the United States to participate in an honor choir, honor band or honor string orchestra.

The musical event opens 7 p.m. Friday with Cedarville University student music ensembles performing a concert in the Dixon Ministry Center’s Jeremiah Chapel. The following day the high school honor ensembles will perform a concert, also in the chapel. The high school concert takes place 2 p.m. Both concerts are open to the public and free of charge.

The showcase weekend is designed to bring talented high school musicians to Cedarville’s campus to experience university-level musical instruction. The 200 students will participate in practice sessions with Cedarville University’s music and worship faculty throughout their three-day event on campus.

“We are excited to be receiving another group of high school students and investing in them during their time here,” said Carlos Elias, professor of music and director of the university orchestra.

Kaitlin Kohler is a sophomore music vocal performance major from Elyria, who is involved in many aspects of the music showcase weekend. Kohler will host a high school showcase student in her residence hall room, perform with the Jazz Band and Concert Chorale and set up for all concerts and rehearsals as a part of the music department crew.

“I am looking forward to the craziness of it all: the excitement of the high school students, the constant music in the hallways, performances every night, late night calls to moms and dads and the chance to possibly recruit future Cedarville students,” Kohler said.