Drug busts net eight arrests

XENIA — Xenia police and several other agencies combined forces to serve search warrants leading to eight drug-related arrests in Xenia Feb. 1.

Three suspects were arrested at the Deerfield Motel and five suspects were arrested near the 200 block of California Street.

Arrested were: Tracy Kloeffler, 36, of Xenia; David Jennings Jr., 28, of Xenia; Deointae Clancy, 18, of Xenia; Adam T. Norris II, 33, of Xenia; Jessi L. Harris, 23, unknown residence; Russell L. Hershberger, 48, of Xenia; Wesley C. Haney, 36, of Xenia; and Jessica L. Mossbarger, 25, of Xenia.

Xenia Police Captain Alonzo Wilson told WDTN numerous complaints from residents led to the busts.

All of the suspects were taken to the Greene County Jail facing aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of drugs charges.

Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.

