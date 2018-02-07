Road crews back at it

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Plow trucks and crew keep downtown Xenia roads clear Feb. 7 after a snowfall. The snow kept most residents off the sidewalks — except for one couple — but allowed for fairly regular through-traffic by mid-morning.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Plow trucks and crew keep downtown Xenia roads clear Feb. 7 after a snowfall. The snow kept most residents off the sidewalks — except for one couple — but allowed for fairly regular through-traffic by mid-morning.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Plow trucks and crew keep downtown Xenia roads clear Feb. 7 after a snowfall. The snow kept most residents off the sidewalks — except for one couple — but allowed for fairly regular through-traffic by mid-morning.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Plow trucks and crew keep downtown Xenia roads clear Feb. 7 after a snowfall. The snow kept most residents off the sidewalks — except for one couple — but allowed for fairly regular through-traffic by mid-morning.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Plow trucks and crew keep downtown Xenia roads clear Feb. 7 after a snowfall. The snow kept most residents off the sidewalks — except for one couple — but allowed for fairly regular through-traffic by mid-morning.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Plow trucks and crew keep downtown Xenia roads clear Feb. 7 after a snowfall. The snow kept most residents off the sidewalks — except for one couple — but allowed for fairly regular through-traffic by mid-morning.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Plow trucks and crew keep downtown Xenia roads clear Feb. 7 after a snowfall. The snow kept most residents off the sidewalks — except for one couple — but allowed for fairly regular through-traffic by mid-morning.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Plow trucks and crew keep downtown Xenia roads clear Feb. 7 after a snowfall. The snow kept most residents off the sidewalks — except for one couple — but allowed for fairly regular through-traffic by mid-morning.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Plow trucks and crew keep downtown Xenia roads clear Feb. 7 after a snowfall. The snow kept most residents off the sidewalks — except for one couple — but allowed for fairly regular through-traffic by mid-morning.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Plow trucks and crew keep downtown Xenia roads clear Feb. 7 after a snowfall. The snow kept most residents off the sidewalks — except for one couple — but allowed for fairly regular through-traffic by mid-morning.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Plow trucks and crew keep downtown Xenia roads clear Feb. 7 after a snowfall. The snow kept most residents off the sidewalks — except for one couple — but allowed for fairly regular through-traffic by mid-morning.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Plow trucks and crew keep downtown Xenia roads clear Feb. 7 after a snowfall. The snow kept most residents off the sidewalks — except for one couple — but allowed for fairly regular through-traffic by mid-morning.
3:24 pm |
3:19 pm |
3:17 pm |