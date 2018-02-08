Gould running for county commission

XENIA — Greene County Treasurer Dick Gould announced his candidacy for Greene County Board of Commissioners Feb. 8.

Gould, who has served as treasurer for seven years, filed his nominating petitions Feb. 6, and will challenge incumbent Alan Anderson for his seat.

As treasurer, Gould oversees the county’s cash management of more than half a billion dollars and an investment portfolio of more than $100 million. Gould serves on numerous boards for the county, including the budget commission, debt committee, data board, and regional planning.

“There is a need for someone with a financial background to serve as commissioner,” Gould said. “My background in business and detailed understanding of the country’s finances, along with my local and regional relationships will help bring jobs and stability to the country.”

Prior to becoming treasurer, Gould served as Fairborn police officer for 12 years. After earning his master’s degree in accountancy from Miami University, Gould became a certified public accountant and later acquired his real estate license and later his broker’s license. He opened a nationally franchised real estate office in 2005 and closed it when he became treasurer in 2011.

In April 2016, Gould addressed the commissioners and pointed to what he viewed as excessive cash reserves. He called for a 1 mill roll back of real estate taxes for the 2017 tax year. In December 2016 the commissioners voted to toll back those taxes by one-half a mill for the 2018 tax year.

An active member of the Fairborn, Xenia, and Beavercreek chambers of commerce, Gould serves on the board of directors for the Beavercreek Rotary Foundation as well as the finance committee and board of directors of the YMCA of Greater Dayton. He is also one of the top fundraisers for the Greene Medical Foundation’s Circle of Victory cancer fund.