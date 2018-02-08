Wilberforce museum celebrating Black History Month

WILBERFORCE — In celebration of Black History Month, the Ohio History Connection is inviting residents to take part in special programming at the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center, 1350 Brush Row Road.

All activities are free with museum admission unless noted otherwise. Museum admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children ages 6–12. Children 5 and under are admitted for free as well as Ohio History Connection members. Parking is free.

Black History Matters Film Series

– 2 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 10, 17, and 24

Attendees can see Oscar-winning feature films and thought-provoking documentaries. The schedule and full descriptions of films can be found at ohiohistory.org/calendar.

Express Yourself Saturdays: Black History Heroes & She-roes

– 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

This collage-making workshop features vintage Life magazines and other materials.

Col. Charles Young: Legacy of Training a Generation of African American Officers

– 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24

Author and historian Brian Shellum will present a lecture on Wilberforce-area legend Col. Charles Young. Author of Black Officer in Buffalo Soldier Regiment: The Military Career of Charles Young and Black Cadet in a White Bastion: Charles Young at West Point, Shellum is a full-time writing historian with a focus on the Buffalo Soldiers, military attachés and military intelligence history.

Historically Speaking Lecture Series Status & Sensationalism: African American Women’s Identities on Reality Shows

– 2 p.m. Saturday, March 10

In this lecture by Dr. Sharon Lynette Jones of Wright State University, guests can explore how several popular programs influence societal perceptions and ideas of modern black women.

Freed Will: The Rudolph Freedpeople from Slavery to Settlement

– 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, until Saturday, March 31

In this lecture by Dr. Sharon Lynette Jones of Wright State University, explore how several popular programs influence societal perceptions and ideas of modern black women.

Celebrating Our Past & Embracing Our Future: Wilberforce University

– 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays until Saturday, March 31

In one of the largest emancipations in American history, nearly 400 former slaves journeyed from Charlotte County, Va. to Ohio’s Miami Valley. This will help people explore their story, from freedom and their grueling pilgrimage, through community-building today.

African Americans Fighting a Double Victory

– 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturdays

Visitors can explore the many ways that African Americans served the country in the military and on the home front during World War II, through this exhibit of materials from the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center collections. Participants can discover the art of Charles Alston, the Tuskegee Airmen, the Red Ball Express, the Triple Nickels and Wilberforce-area veterans and get a look at the impact World War II veterans had on the advances in civil rights that followed the war.

For more information about programs and events call 800-752-2603 or visit ohiohistory.org/naamcc.