GMS names students of the month

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School named its January students of the month.

Recognized were: Brooklyn Fannin (eighth grade); Ben Myers (seventh grade); Emma Hassid (sixth grade); and Samantha Curtis (fifth grade).

The school provided the following information about each student.

Fannin tries hard in everything she does and when the job calls for it, she is ready to get down to business. Fannin gets along with everyone and many times goes out of her way to help others no matter what the challenge.

Myers is a pleasure to have in class and is respectful of his teachers and peers. He is a hard worker and never gives less than his full effort in both academics and athletics. His teachers have been impressed with his willingness to help others and take initiative.

Hassid is an outstanding student and is always willing to stop what she is doing to help others. She strives to do her best on assignments. She is a wonderful teacher’s aide and helps with daily tasks, such as, passing back graded papers, collecting assignments, and other tasks making the class run smoothly. Using her computer skills, she helps anyone struggling with technology issues. Hassid is a great example of an amazing Greeneview Middle School student.

Curtis is polite and respectful. She pays great attention to every detail. She goes above and beyond what is usually expected. She comes to school each day prepared to learn. Her exceptional effort is a great example for other students. Curtis makes thoughtful comments. She is extremely organized and has the ability to help other students. She has been willing to try new things and work with new people.