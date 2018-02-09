Cedarville names students of month

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville middle and high schools named their January students of the month.

Recognized were Abigail Camarato (12th grade); Jenna Mailloux (11th grade); Jackson Ryman (10th grade); Michaela Dyson (ninth grade); Bryant Smith (eighth grade); Hayley Florkey (seventh grade); and Mason Johnson (sixth grade).

The following information about each student was provided by the schools.

Camarato is a hardworking, dedicated student who has overcome obstacles to meet the goals she has set for herself.

Mailloux is a very hard worker and willing to help her peers. She always has a great attitude and has persevered through a difficult time with grace. She is a joy to have in class.

Ryman is always friendly, willing to help, and is polite and respectful toward peers and teachers. He is hard working and is dedicated to each goal he sets for himself or any activity he is participating in.

Dyson smile and enthusiasm for learning shines through every day. She is a positive student who works hard and asks good questions and brings positive energy to the classroom.

Smith is a diligent and hardworking student. He is constantly engaging with his peers to help them. Bryant is responsible and respectful.

Florkey leads by example. She is organized and responsible. She is always eager to learn and very hard working, pleasant and kind.

Johnson works hard at all he does. He consistently gives 100 percent with all tasks presented to him. He is kind to his classmates and is always on hand with a thoughtful word for others. He is always willing to help out in class and has a great sense of humor that helps to lighten any lesson.