Area Digest

Mental health board meeting

GREENE COUNTY — Executive Committee Meeting of the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties will be held 7:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9 at 1055 East High Street, Springfield. The meeting is open to the public.

Mobile mammography

GREENE COUNTY — Premier Health is making it easier to get a mammogram screening with its mobile mammography coach equipped with advanced imaging equipment.

The following dates and times are open for appointments: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 at Huntington Bank, 194 N. Detroit St., Xenia and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Miami Valley Hospital Jamestown Emergency Center, 4940 Cottonville Road, Jamestown.

Schedule a mobile mammogram by calling 855-887-7364. For more information about the process and locations visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email MobileMammo@premierhealth.com.

Bellbrook historical meeting

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook Historical Society will host a presentation by Clarence “Clancy” Cross,who will tell the true story of two young boys who, in 1924, traveled to the four corners of the country in a 1919 Ford Model “T” Touring car. The Monday, Feb. 19 meeting is free to all and begins 7 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church, 72 W. Franklin St.

Chili cook-off set

SPRING VALLEY — The Spring Valley Senior Center will host a chili cook off 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. Contestants must register by Friday, Feb. 16 at the center, 2551 U.S. 42 South. Contestants just need to bring a pot of chili. Outside judges will determine the winner, who will receive a $25 gift card. The runner-up will receive a $10 gift card.

Chili will be $1 per cup. There is no charge for contestants. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served to go along with the Chili. For more information call 937-862-4475.

Trail closed

XENIA — The Little Miami Scenic Trail from Brush Row Road to Clifton Road is closed for a water main installation by Greene County Sanitary Engineering. The project is expected to be completed by Saturday, March 31.

Trail patrons will experience barricades on this section of the trail and there is no detour route posted; trail users should not ride beyond the barricades. For more information call Greene County Parks and Trails at 937-562-6440 or email info @gcparkstrails.com.

Meeting change

CEDARVILLE — Cedar Cliff Local School District’s February board of education meeting will take place 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the board office.

