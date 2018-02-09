Education Digest

Hypes makes list

KENNESAW, Ga. — Nathanael Hypes of Bellbrook was recently named to the president’s list at Kennesaw State University.

To achieve the honor of being on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

President’s list

OXFORD — Miami University students ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for fist semester 2017-18 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

The following Greene County students were recognized: Julia Poth, Vincent Tong, Natalie Stein, Andrew Sundgaard of Bellbrook; Allison Huntington, Holly Sefton, Julie Hamlin, Rachael Steed, Elisabeth DeSonia, Noah Cali, David Genari and Gabi Perez of Fairborn.

Boos honored

CROOKSTON, Minn. —Beth Boos of Beavercreek was named to the fall semester of the University of Minnesota Crookston Chancellor’s List.

To qualify for a place on the chancellors list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 4.0 grade point average.

Students make list

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2017-18 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Greene County students named to the dean’s list include:

C.J. Destefani, Hunter Gazda, Justin Poth, Bryan Shepard, Becca Rogers, Julia Poth, Vincent Tong, Natalie Stein, Andrew Sundgaard of Bellbrook; Rachel Ollier, David Pearl, Luke Carrafiello, Nicole Christian, Ben Fisher, Victoria Howarah, Paige Johnson, Katie Poth, Brennon Richard, Tia Turner, David Austria, Andrew Gauder, Samantha Center, Sarah Johnson, Rylan Moore, Katie McCall, Martin Archer, Allison Huntington, Holly Sefton, Julie Hamlin, Rachael Steed, Elisabeth DeSonia, Noah Cali, David Genari all of Beavercreek; Amanda Bridgeford, Terra Collier, Taylor Naragon, Gabi Perez of Fairborn.

UD fall dean’s list

DAYTON — University of Dayton announced its fall 2017 dean’s list. Students must achieve a 3.5 GPA for the semester.

The following Greene County residents were named to that list: Jason Agpaoa, Natalie Allen, Alyssa Barry, Lauren Breitenstein, Michelle Brun, Emma Coning, Grace Culpepper, Nicholas Dalton, Brian Davidson, Katie Eismann, Alexander Ennis, Creighton Fox, Baylor Franck, Lucas Frazier, Matthew Frazier, Aleah Gazall, Eric Handorf, Patrick Hemmert, Jacob Johnson, Ashley Kalt, Rachel Kessler, Dana Koesters, Taylor McCarthy, Maria Mccarty, Renzhi McGrew, Cameron Millette, Madeline Mock, Kenton Nash, Alexandra Nelms, Delali Nenonene, Amelia Pompilio, Kathryn Posey, Alaina Saliba, Naomi Schalle, Dylan Schirmer, Anna Schlegel, Patrick Shiner, Josh Steed, Marissa Tharp, Josh Edwards, Astella Welsh, Scott Wonderly all of Beavercreek; Kira Barklay, Seth Bouschard, Jaclyn Franz, Jennifer Malashevitz, Ashley Marolo, Adam Miesle, Megan Petric, Allison Powell, Joscelyn Sprague, Kevin Stout, Andrew Volk, Torie Weslow all of Bellbrook; Gabrielle Baker, Evan Dewine, Connor Dewine, Sarah Hollis, Maranda Lewis, Sarah Miller, Hannah Wyatt, George Zavakos and Matthew Moore all of Fairborn.

